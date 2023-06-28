News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Why ‘Burning Bridges’ May Not Be a Career Killer
Leaving workplaces on bad terms or speaking out against employers has long been considered professionally risky. But as workers become increasingly vocal about workplace issues and toxic job environments, open discussions about the negative aspects of work are becoming more normalized and less professionally damaging. BBC has more. GIF generated via AI at kaiber.ai.
Applying for Jobs and Not Hearing Back? Indeed Wants to Boost Your Search, Netflix-Style
Indeed, a platform perhaps best known for its job-search functionality, is putting the friction between employers and job seekers squarely in its sights and has quietly rolled out new “matching” technology to smooth out the hiring process. In effect, says Fast Company, looking for a job or worker on Indeed may feel more like using Tinder or Netflix in the future, as job seekers and employers are “matched” with potential employers and employees.
‘Anti-Meaningless Work’: How Gen Z Are Redefining Traditional Career Paths
Gen Z is accelerating changes in the ways we work, including flexibility and hybrid working, but also company values, DE&I, mental health, wellness, and sustainability. WorkLife talks to workplace experts about the benefits of embracing this workplace paradigm shift.
Remote Jobs Are Moving Overseas and to Smaller U.S. Cities: ‘The Same Skills for 60% of the Cost’
Remote jobs aren’t disappearing — they’re just moving out of expensive coastal metros like New York and San Francisco. Remote hiring, says CNBC, is expanding beyond its traditional strongholds, like India, creating new “Zoomtowns” overseas and in pockets of the U.S. Midwest.