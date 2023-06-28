News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Applying for Jobs and Not Hearing Back? Indeed Wants to Boost Your Search, Netflix-Style

Indeed, a platform perhaps best known for its job-search functionality, is putting the friction between employers and job seekers squarely in its sights and has quietly rolled out new “matching” technology to smooth out the hiring process. In effect, says Fast Company, looking for a job or worker on Indeed may feel more like using Tinder or Netflix in the future, as job seekers and employers are “matched” with potential employers and employees.