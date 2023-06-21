People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Luz Chatman

Discover Santa Clara has appointed Luz Chatman as director of sales, effective June 26. Chatman will develop and implement a strategy for promoting Santa Clara as a meeting and convention destination. She and her team will be responsible for actively creating business through strategic direction, building client partnerships, and driving hotel room nights and convention center revenue. Chatman has more than 15 years of Bay Area hotel sales leadership experience. She most recently served at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Alton Hotel.

Denise Florio

Park Hyatt New York has appointed Denise Florio as director of sales and marketing. Florio will oversee the hotel’s sales, marketing, and events team, as well as assist in dedicated efforts to drive the property’s revenue. Florio has nearly 20 years of experience working for Hyatt. Before joining the team at Park Hyatt New York, she served as director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino.

Carrie Murphy

Hiltons of Chicago sales and marketing complex — representing Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel, Hilton Chicago, and The Drake Hotel — has appointed Carrie Murphy to director of sales. Murphy has more than 17 years of experience with the Hilton brand across Chicago, as she began her career with Hilton in 2006 when she joined Hilton Chicago as a management trainee/sales representative, from which she progressed to sales manager, and then senior sales manager assistant director of sales, and director of sales at the Hiltons of O’Hare. In her new role, Murphy will lead the meeting professionals team in deploying creative, dynamic, and impactful business strategies.

Heidi Calhoun

Heidi Calhoun has been named lead sales enthusiast, director of sales and marketing, for Canopy by Hilton San Francisco SoMa. Calhoun has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, and most recently worked at The Tremont House, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Galveston, Texas. She has also worked at the Canopy by Hilton Washington DC Embassy Row and the Hilton Austin Downtown.

Fredi Fontanot

Fredi Fontanot is transitioning from acting director to the role of director of the Slovenian Convention Bureau for a four-year term. Fontanot will continue developing competencies and fostering innovation that aligns with the Slovenian Convention Bureau’s goals.