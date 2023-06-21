News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Let’s Stop Calling Them “Soft Skills” — Call Them “Real Skills” Instead

We give too little respect to emotional intelligence when we call it a “soft” skill and imply that decision making, eager participation, inspiring others, caring and being willing to change things are optional traits in the workplace, suggests Ideas.TED. What actually separates thriving organizations from struggling ones are the difficult-to-measure attitudes, processes, and perceptions of the people who do the work.