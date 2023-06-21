News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Why Work Friends Are Crucial for Your Health
Only about one out of five U.S. adults say they have a best friend at work. Should the other 80 percent start looking for one? Yes and no, a Stanford psychology professor tells TIME — interactions with supervisors and friendly acquaintances can also boost your wellbeing. GIF created using kaiber.ai.
Are You Ready to Become a Manager?
When you’re working toward a promotion to a management position, proving that you’re ready is just one part of the process. In addition to assembling tangible examples that demonstrate your managerial credentials, consider taking an objective assessment of the gaps in your experience, knowledge, and management skills. Harvard Business Review has 10 questions you should ask yourself.
Despite Mass Layoffs, There Are Still Lots of Jobs Out There. Here’s Where.
Mass layoffs have dominated the headlines as huge companies shed hundreds of thousands of workers. But the economy is still adding jobs — 236,000 last month alone. And many industries are struggling to snap workers up. NPR spoke with Dana Peterson, chief economist at nonprofit think tank The Conference Board, to find out what jobs are still hot.
Let’s Stop Calling Them “Soft Skills” — Call Them “Real Skills” Instead
We give too little respect to emotional intelligence when we call it a “soft” skill and imply that decision making, eager participation, inspiring others, caring and being willing to change things are optional traits in the workplace, suggests Ideas.TED. What actually separates thriving organizations from struggling ones are the difficult-to-measure attitudes, processes, and perceptions of the people who do the work.