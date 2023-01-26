People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Susan Phillips

Susan Phillips has been named president and chief executive officer of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau. She succeeds Richard Goldman, who recently retired from the role. Phillips first joined the team in January 2018 as director of tourism promotion and strategic alliances, where she successfully worked to enhance Florida’s Historic Coast as a tourism and meetings destination. Prior to joining the team, Phillips, who has more than 35 years of experience, served as senior vice president of operations for 73 Deville, a creative marketing, advertising, and public relations agency.

Mia Giobbi Thomas

Foley Entertainment Group, operator of the Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara, has promoted Mia Giobbi Thomas to vice president of sales and marketing for the company’s hospitality division, where she will oversee the revenue-generating and marketing programs of the company’s hotel and restaurant portfolio. She will manage the implementation and development of sales and marketing campaigns, while also overseeing brand awareness for the portfolio. Giobbi Thomas has more than 20 years of experience working in hospitality, and most recently served as director of sales and marketing for the Hotel Californian.

Cristina Muku

JW Marriott Grosvenor House London has appointed Cristina Muku as director of sales and marketing. This marks a promotion from Muku’s previous role of director of sales, a position she had served in at the property since 2019. In her new role, Muku will oversee the hotel’s sales and marketing strategy and continue to drive revenue growth.