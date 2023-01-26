News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The Pandemic Has Led to a Surge of ‘Productivity Paranoia.’ Here’s How to Fight It

To get beyond panic about whether employees are working, suggests Fast Companyleaders need to make time for this counterintuitive habit: creating thinking time and breaks in your schedule.

Death by a Thousand Video Meetings: How to Reduce Video Call Overload

Years into the pandemic, workers are still suffering from back-to-back video calls. The Washington Post suggests ways you can rethink your work’s video meetings.

A New Way to Answer the ‘What’s Your Greatest Weakness?’ Interview Question

Even those who have asked this question as interviewers can stumble when having to answer it. Forbes offers a great strategy to help you prepare to give an intelligent and compelling answer.

Don’t Let an Indifferent Boss Hold You Back

If you’re feeling underutilized and underestimated, remember this: Your career is yours — and yours alone — to define and navigate. It’s essential that you know your worth, even when it’s not being reflected back to you. Harvard Business Review shares four ways to become your own best advocate.
