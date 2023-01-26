News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The Pandemic Has Led to a Surge of ‘Productivity Paranoia.’ Here’s How to Fight It
To get beyond panic about whether employees are working, suggests Fast Company, leaders need to make time for this counterintuitive habit: creating thinking time and breaks in your schedule.
Death by a Thousand Video Meetings: How to Reduce Video Call Overload
Years into the pandemic, workers are still suffering from back-to-back video calls. The Washington Post suggests ways you can rethink your work’s video meetings.
A New Way to Answer the ‘What’s Your Greatest Weakness?’ Interview Question
Even those who have asked this question as interviewers can stumble when having to answer it. Forbes offers a great strategy to help you prepare to give an intelligent and compelling answer.