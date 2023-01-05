People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Gordon Taylor III

Destination Cleveland has announced two promotions within its leadership team. Gordon Taylor III has moved to chief sales officer from vice president of sales and services. He will continue to lead the team responsible for selling Cleveland as a meetings, conventions, and events host city. He joined the organization in August 2019. Prior to joining the team, he spent more than 20 years in the lodging industry, most recently at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago and Conrad Chicago.

Danielle Davis

Danielle Davis has been promoted to vice president of communications for Destination DC. She joined the organization in 2015 as director of communications. She leads the department in executing organization-wide messaging and strategy, crisis communications, and editorial coverage.

Shawn Townsend

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington has appointed Shawn Townsend as its new president and CEO. Previously, he spent more than a decade in the District of Columbia Government, eventually appointed as the inaugural director of the Mayor’s Office of nightlife and culture. He was integral in developing the District’s strategic hospitality plan both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also previously served as a principal at Dewey Square, where he supported the firm’s state and local affairs and multicultural strategies practices.