News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
LinkedIn Career Experts Offer Advice on How People Can Succeed in 2023
To gain insights into what people should do to find a new job or fast-track their careers, Forbes turned to LinkedIn career experts for advice, guidance, and suggestions. Among their nuggets of wisdom: have a strategy, commit yourself to learning and updating your skills, and take care of your mental health and well-being.
Shopify Is Cutting All Unnecessary Meetings in Sweeping Remote Work ‘Calendar Purge’
In a memo, a copy of which was provided to CNN, Shopify COO Kaz Nejatian said in addition to doing away with all previously scheduled recurring meetings involving three or more people, the e-commerce company would reinstate meeting-free Wednesdays and limit large meetings with more than 50 people to a six-hour window on Thursdays.
Is Modern Life Ruining Our Powers of Concentration?
Is the ping of a text stealing our focus or do we just lack willpower? And could mindless scrolling ever be good for our brains? The Guardian shares insights from University of California informatics professor Gloria Mark, whose new book, Attention Span: Finding Focus for a Fulfilling Life, explores distraction as both a tech and people problem.
How Remote Workers Are Using Meetup to Find Friends and Connections
As WorkLife explains, the online platform was created to find and build local communities, and since the pandemic it has continued to grow with events now in more than 10,000 cities across the globe.