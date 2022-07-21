People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Suzanne Bajek

Suzanne Bajek recently joined Visit Salt Lake as its new national sales manager for the Northeast region. Bajek has more than 30 years of experience in hospitality sales and most recently worked with Mohegan Sun Resort. She will be based out of Connecticut.

John Giantonio

The Space Coast Office of Tourism has hired John Giantonio as its new deputy director. Giantonio has worked in the tourism industry for nearly 30 years in positions at city, county, and state levels, half of which have been in Florida. Most recently, he worked as interim director and director of sports and events at Visit Casper in Wyoming.

Judy Hendrick

Travel management platform CWT has appointed Judy Hendrick as chief financial officer. Hendrick, who has 20 years of experience in hospitality and banking, served as interim chief financial officer at CWT before her appointment. In 2021, she departed her role of chief financial officer and chief growth officer at Aimbridge Hospitality following a 13-year tenure.

Christine “Shimo” Shimasaki

Christine “Shimo” Shimasaki has been recognized as an “Industry Contributor” by Destination International’s 2022 Hall of Fame. Destination International’s Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have changed the future of the industry for the better. Shimasaki has more than 30 years of hotel and convention and visitors bureau experience, most recently as managing director of 2Synergize.