News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The Ultimate Guide to Nailing the ‘Tell Me About Yourself’ Interview Question
Everyone asks it, yet we’re all caught by surprise. Fast Company offers 12 key steps to avoid that interview stress, including incorporating “This is important because…” into your response to reinforce what you want your interviewer to remember about your potential.
6 Steps to Adjust Your Career Plans for the Possibility of Rocky Times Ahead
Yes, the job market is still hot, but a recent survey found that nearly eight out of 10 employees are worried about losing their jobs if there is a recession. CNBC has six steps you can take now — while job seekers are in the driver’s seat — if the economy goes south.
Why You Should Quit Your Job After 10 Years
Labor experts say a radical career shift every decade or two can be good for both workers and employers. One such labor expert, Allison Gabriel, professor of management and organizations at the University of Arizona in Tucson, suggests to Bloomberg that workers redefine “career” as a dozen or so years in a field, followed by reevaluation and rerouting.
How A Great Mentor Changed My Career — and My Life
Katie Delgado, Forbes media VP of engineering, shares her experience with finding a mentor — and the real-world value that such an individual can have on your career.