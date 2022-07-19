New Dallas Convention Center District to bridge communities & create new opportunities for entertainment, housing

Next time you head to Dallas don’t be surprised if it’s even bigger than you recall – the city is getting a new Convention Center District!

The updated 2.5-million-square-foot convention center will be located adjacent to the current Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. The center will include 800,000 square feet of exhibit space and 300,000 square feet of breakout space, plus new hotels, office space, support services and even housing.

Visit Dallas President and CEO Craig Davis is especially excited about the new entertainment district that will be created for and by the convention center project. “In hospitality, this is a dream come true,” said Davis. “We get a chance to thoughtfully build the convention center experience of the future.”

The center’s design will be based on input from past and current consumers, such as the desire for additional breakout rooms, more flexible spaces and unique amenities close by.

“This will be a game-changer for Dallas and will put our city on the map as the preeminent large-city convention and meeting destination in the nation,” said Davis. “The center will be the anchor for a lively new Convention Center District that will excite convention goers and revitalize southern Downtown Dallas, making it a place for locals to enjoy alongside our convention attendees.” The district will even create a bridge between two neighborhoods that are cut off from each other by a highway.

Construction on the center is expected to begin in 2024 with completion in 2029; the current convention center will remain operational throughout the build phase.

