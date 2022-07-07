People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Dustin Arnheim

Choose Chicago has appointed Dustin Arnheim as its new senior vice president of sales and services, effective July 18. In this role, Arnheim will lead a team of 20 sales and services professionals and help secure new conventions and meetings at venues throughout the city, most notably McCormick Place. Arnheim brings two decades of convention experience to his role and most recently served as Visit Baltimore’s senior vice president of sales and customer experience.

Mary Patton

The National Association of Realtors has named Mary Patton, DES, as director, strategic sourcing. She will be responsible for selecting and contracting citywide meetings for major conferences, as well as leading the registration and housing teams. Previously, she worked as director of groups and meetings at IHG and global sales director at PRA Business Events.

Jillian Dampier

Jillian Dampier has been appointed director of group and catering sales at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. Dampier has 20 years of hospitality experience and has held various leadership positions at Hyatt, Conrad Hotels and Resorts, and other properties under the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. In her new role, Dampier will be spearheading sales for the hotel’s group events, as well as overseeing weddings, social events, and corporate catering gatherings.

Christy Connolly

Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort has named Christy Connolly as director of sales. She has 15 years of experience in sales and marketing, and for the past seven years, she worked with Resorts & Residences by CuisinArt in Anguilla as director of sales.