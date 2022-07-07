News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The New Face of Working Parents
In the wake of the pandemic, major shifts in work-life culture — like opportunities for remote work, job sharing, and flex schedules — mean parents are creating their dream careers. Parents offers tips on how you can too, including sharing the workload with coworkers and optimizing your remote-work schedule.
Is Your Smartphone Ruining Your Memory?
‘I can’t remember anything’ is a common complaint these days. But is it because we rely so heavily on our smartphones? The Guardian explores if the endless alerts and distractions coming from our pockets are stopping us from forming new memories — and hindering our personal and professional growth in the process.
So You Haven’t Heard Back After a Job Interview…
You applied for a job and actually heard back from the recruiter. Not only that, you’ve made it to the first step of the interview process: the recruiter screen. What should you do if you’re met with silence after that interview, or even later in the process? The good news is that silence doesn’t always mean rejection. Harvard Business Review presents common reasons you might hear crickets after interviewing — and what to do about it.
4 Pillars for Career Development
When successful people tell the story of their lives, we often assume that things progressed in a neat, orderly, and largely linear pattern as they marched inexorably towards their career achievements. Of course, reality is a little more chaotic than that. Forbes outlines four key approaches we can take to help us to cope with uncertainty and turmoil as we progress in our careers.