People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kate Patay

Terramar Destinations has announced the addition of Kate Patay, CPCE, to its team as director of engagement. Patay, who has decades of experience in the industry, has worked in all facets of live events throughout her career. Patay is chief strategist officer at Patay Consulting, and most recently worked as a resident guest lecturer at the International School of Hospitality for five years.

Tracy Bradford

Tracy Bradford has been promoted to the position of president of Seminole Hard Rock support services. In this role, she will be responsible for all management and operations of support services, customer care, and aviation. In Bradford’s most recent role, she served as executive vice president of administration for Seminole Hard Rock support services.

Kate Anastasi

Radisson Blue Mall of America has promoted Kate Anastasi to director of sales and marketing. She has been with the team for seven years and has held many support and leadership roles within the