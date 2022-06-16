News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Finding a New Job Is Possible — Even When You’re Burned Out
It’s an ironic Catch-22: Your job is sapping your energy to the point where you can’t muster the strength to look for a new one. So, what are you supposed to do? Vox has answers.
In Your Own Time: How to Live for Today the Philosophical Way
What’s gone is gone, but don’t waste time worrying about that. Or on what comes next. The ideal way to age, according to bestselling author Oliver Burkeman in The Guardian, is to be in the moment.
A Playful Way to Problem-Solve
You know the feeling when you have a problem that seems impossible to solve? You turn it over and over in your mind, searching for the right answer, but the longer you think about it, the more stuck you feel. The Aesthetics of Joy offers some prompts to help you find solutions.
Digital Nomads Are No Longer Niche, but Balancing Work and Travel Successfully Takes Practice
Thanks to the proliferation of companies allowing remote working, the digital nomad lifestyle is no longer niche. But it’s a constant juggling act, so WorkLife has some tips.