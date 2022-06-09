People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Megan Martin

JUNO has promoted Megan Martin, CMP, DES, MPA to the newly created role of director of engagement. In this role, Martin will partner with community and event managers to successfully engage communities and increase member value. Martin previously served as account executive at JUNO.

Marie Huston

Destination Colorado has appointed Marie Huston to the role of association manager. She has more than 35 years of hospitality and tourism experience, and previously worked as senior group sales manager for the YMCA of the Rockies.

Mike Douglass

CWT has named Mike Douglass as traveler experience (TX) customer and service excellence leader, effective immediately. Douglass, who has more than 30 years of travel industry experience, will be responsible for leading the development of the TX throughout the customer lifecycle. Previously, Douglass served as senior vice president, airlines at Amadeus IT Group.