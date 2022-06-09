Mental Wellness: How the Business Events Industry is Coping

The American Psychological Association (APA) has been conducting an annual survey measuring stress levels felt by Americans for 15 years; its most recent “Stress in America” survey was released in March and looked at the impact the combined weight of the pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and rising inflation has had on our collective wellbeing.
“The number of people who say they’re significantly stressed about these most recent events is stunning,” said APA CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr. “Americans have been doing their best to persevere over these past two tumultuous years, but these data suggest that we’re now reaching unprecedented levels of stress that will challenge our ability to cope.”
Included in that data was a snapshot of the role that work stress plays, relative to other factors, including health concerns, family responsibilities, and relationships. Work was listed as one of the top three stressors for Gen Z, Millenials, and Boomers, and in the top four for Gen X.
Fast Company devoted its summer issue cover story to mental health at work in response to how burnout, anxiety, and depression among workers are hitting record levels. It’s time, Fast Company staff write, to lift the stigma of having mental health conversations at work.
Consider the following pieces in the May/June Convene cover package our contribution to a healthy conversation about wellness in the business events industry — how we foster it for each other in our workplaces and for participants at our events.
Connection and Community in Minneapolis
Meet Minneapolis’s CEO Melvin Tennant shares how the DMO is addressing stress from the pandemic, George Floyd’s murder, and other world events with strategies and policies designed to support employees and the community. READ MORE
Workplace Mental Health: ‘A Collective Priority’
It is commonly understood that our emotional wellbeing was challenged during the pandemic. A study conducted last year bears that out. READ MORE
Survey on Mental Health and the Business Events Industry
In Convene’s latest COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard Survey, we asked planners and suppliers to share how two-plus years of working during the uncertainties of the pandemic has affected their wellbeing. READ MORE
What Planners and Suppliers Are Saying
In our recent Recovery Dashboard survey, we asked banners and suppliers about workplace culture, the need for flexibility, social connection, and other issues facing organizations. They had a lot to say. READ MORE
A Safe Space to Talk About Work and Mental Health
Why event entrepreneur Janice Cardinale is leading conversations about boundaries and burnout for meeting professionals. READ MORE
How a Walking Break Can Help You Think
Wellness entrepreneur Rebecca Thomas says walking outdoors during work hours is not only good exercise, but can help us unlock problem-solving powers. And science backs her up. READ MORE
Embracing Mental Health in the Workplace
How HR professionals are addressing post-pandemic mental health issues and supporting the wellbeing of employees — and themselves. READ MORE