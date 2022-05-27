How Taking a Walking Break Can Help You Think

When we asked respondents to our April Business Events Recovery Dashboard to tell us what they had done during the pandemic to manage stress, their answers ranged from medication to meditation, to setting boundaries, reading about self-care, getting enough sleep, and the support of family, friends, and colleagues. But one response stood out for the number of times that it was mentioned: taking walks — and, in particular, walking outdoors.

That comes as no surprise to entrepreneur Rebecca Thomas, a former restaurateur, and the Richmond, Virginia–based founder of a business called Not Another Diet. Thomas sums up her work as “teaching people what it means to take good care of yourself.” It’s not a small matter, she adds. “Most of us are encouraged to let all of the demands of the world run us over and to think about what we need on the margins.”

Walking is one of her recommended modes of self-care, she said. “Honestly, I think of walking as a spiritual practice and a thinking tool — it just so happened to have walked me into a life of fitness, but that’s incidental.”

“We live with a lot of bad ideas,” Thomas told Convene, and one of them is that you sit at a desk to produce your best work — “‘Sit there and don’t get up!’ I don’t have a problem with completing your work, but I do have a problem with chaining yourself to your desk. My best work is a hybrid.

“I often pull away from my laptop, get up and put my walking shoes on — which are always by the door — and go walk,” taking along her phone or a small notebook to take notes, she said. “In the act of walking, in and of itself, and being outside, something happens, where your brain is now free to process more difficult questions and to come up with solutions. I feel like walking is what facilitates the dialogue with myself — it actually unlocks my thinking. I sometimes don’t even think about it as exercise; it’s an extension of work. You’re allowing yourself to process thoughts in a different capacity.”