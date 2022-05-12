People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Derrick Johnson II

Virtual, Inc. has announced the appointment of Derrick Johnson II, CMP, DES, as its events director. Johnson joins Virtual with extensive experience driving successful event strategies and measurement for hybrid and virtual conferences. In this role, he will advise clients and develop event and meeting plans. Before joining Virtual, Johnson founded the Organization for Social Empact, where he developed empathy-driven, measurable solutions for organizations addressing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility challenges. He also served as Talley Management Group’s chief diversity officer and director of event strategy.

Yancy Weinrich

CloserStill Media, a global events business, has named exhibition industry veteran Yancy Weinrich as president of North America, a newly created position. In this role, Weinrich will spearhead a major expansion, as well as high-growth acquisitions across multiple industry portfolios. Weinrich previously served as chief growth officer at RX, an organization she worked at for 17 years.

Christina Kipp

Christina Kipp has been named director of sales and marketing at the Courtyard Clearwater Beach and the new AC Hotel Clearwater Beach. She has worked in tourism for 25 years, primarily in Florida. Most recently, Kipp served as director of sales at the Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn Sarasota Bradenton Airport hotels.

Erin Smith

Erin Smith has been appointed vice president of sales at Pacifica Hotels in Aliso Viejo, California. She joined Pacifica Hotels in 2020 as corporate director of sales and has more than 20 years of experience working in hospitality. Previously, she held leadership roles at Dimension Development, Atrium Hospitality, and Sage Hospitality.