News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How to Make Progress on Your Long-Term Career Goals

Most of us would prefer to think long-term about our careers, rather than just veering randomly to snag perceived opportunities and avoid pitfalls. But how can you adopt a strategic lens when you might not be entirely sure where you want to end up? Harvard Business Review offers four strategies, including figuring out what you don’t want and picking one direction as your “provisional hypothesis” for where you want your career to go.