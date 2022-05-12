News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
82 Percent of Employed Gen Zers Want Mental Health Days, Study Finds
A recent TalentLMS and BambooHR survey found that a whopping 82 percent of employed Gen Z employees want mental health days — a concept that may not have shown up on many HR managers’ radar just a decade ago. Forbes explains how companies are exploring different approaches for offering such support.
Dear CEOs: It’s Time to Prepare for the Fall of ‘Roe.’ Here’s How.
When it comes to responding to news about abortion restrictions, senior leaders of a policy communications firm offer in Fast Company a simple playbook companies should follow.
The 7 Biggest Hybrid-Working Challenges, and How to Fix Them
Who can say they’ve nailed their hybrid working strategy with a straight face? WorkLife offers seven of the biggest hybrid working challenges and what can fix them.
How to Make Progress on Your Long-Term Career Goals
Most of us would prefer to think long-term about our careers, rather than just veering randomly to snag perceived opportunities and avoid pitfalls. But how can you adopt a strategic lens when you might not be entirely sure where you want to end up? Harvard Business Review offers four strategies, including figuring out what you don’t want and picking one direction as your “provisional hypothesis” for where you want your career to go.