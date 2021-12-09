People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Mike Mahaffey

INSPIRE, an event solutions company, has hired Mike Mahaffey to fill the role of executive vice president, show and event services. In this role, he will join the executive team leading the overall organization, as well as spearheading the sales and operations teams within show and events services. Mahaffey brings years of management and operation experience in the show and event services industry with him. Most recently, he worked with Freeman, where he helped clients manage live events and build relationships with members.

Karen Perryman

The Broadmoor has named Karen Perryman director of national accounts for the Mid-Atlantic region. Perryman joins the property after 11 years at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, where she served as a director of national accounts for the Mid-Atlantic region for the corporate and association markets. Fluent in German and Dutch, Perryman also oversaw the European market.

Erin Lee and Shauna Peters

Erin Lee and Shauna Peters have been promoted to join the executive leadership team for mdg, A Freeman Company. Lee and Peters have taken distinct paths to becoming vice presidents and members of agency leadership, but the two share similar experience in strategic planning, data-driven marketing, and team development. As head of the digital, data, and web department, Lee helps clients maximize the value of data and marketing technology. Before joining mdg, Lee led marketing teams and spearheaded omnichannel campaigns for organizations in the biotech, transportation, food, manufacturing, and healthcare fields.

Peters was hired as a member of mdg’s account services team in 2014. She and her team focus on growing event participation, association membership, and member engagement in myriad industries, including education, health care, manufacturing, technology, and more.

Daniel Gibson

Hawks Cay Resort, located in the Florida Keys, has announced Daniel Gibson as its new director of resort experience. Gibson brings innovative and managerial skills to the role, in which he will develop and implement new events, activities, and entertainment programming at the resort. Gibson most recently served as the entertainment director at Carnival Cruise Lines.