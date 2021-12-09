News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Be Intentional About How You Spend Your Time Off
The evidence is clear: Burnout is on the rise. A common-sense approach to burnout prevention is to take regular breaks away from work. But what should those breaks look like if we want to maximize rejuvenation and protect our well-being? Researchers suggest in Harvard Business Review that “proactive recovery” — using breaks from work to accomplish personal goals — is the answer.
What Will Work Look Like in 2022?
WIRED outlines what industry leaders think about the future of work, from hybrid models to the death of hustle.
7 Ways Your Workplace Is Sending Women All the Wrong Messages
These subtle (and not so subtle) signals from men — including a work culture that isn’t parent-friendly — make their female counterparts feel unwelcome, Amanda Richardson, CEO of tech company CoderPad, says. Fast Company has more.
How to Write an Impressive LinkedIn Work Experience Section
Forty-five percent of people on LinkedIn have outdated information on their profiles. Forbes shares what you should have in your profile’s work experience section, and how often it should be updated. (Hint: It’s more often than you think.)