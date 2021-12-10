How PCMA Ran A Deconstructed Hybrid Event

Convening EMEA reunited global Business Events professionals from 29 different countries in Lausanne, Switzerland. But not everyone who was present was there physically. Some attended online after the organising team made the forward-thinking decision to embrace the hybrid model and make their content accessible to those unable to travel.

This three-day event was the bed stone for a multi-generational ecosystem whereby leaders with a legacy of success and rising stars pursuing what’s next came together to build a bright pathway forward for business events. In solidarity, DMOS, associations, PCOs, convention centres, hotels, and corporations enjoyed keynotes and networking sessions exploring new ideas for getting back to business with redesigned workstyles.

The Hybrid Model

Swapcard was the proud partner of this event and ensured both the virtual aspect for those at home and the mobile app for those onsite met the needs of the PCMA team.

Mia Masson from Swapcard chatted to Jaimé Bennett, Regional Director for PCMA EMEA, in between all her very full onsite days.

They discussed the decision to go hybrid, how Swapcard helped make tech easy for even the least in-the-know people, and what the future holds for PCMA’s events in the region.

“We wanted to run a deconstructed event. It’s not gonna be what it was before.” – Jaimé on why the events industry can’t go back to pre-pandemic events.

Mia asked Jaimé about how they capture data and what they use it for, and she had some stellar advice for other event planners. She also gave away a tip or two for those wanting to go hybrid on overcoming challenges by going back to the “why.”

“The simplicity of the platform, the customization, was just what we needed. The journey of the audience is really easy and interactive. We’ve had so much feedback from people saying “I hate technology, but this is great and it’s working and it captures everything!”

Watch the full interview below.