How PCMA Ran A Deconstructed Hybrid Event

Convening EMEA – The Nexus of Business Events
Convening EMEA reunited global Business Events professionals from 29 different countries in Lausanne, Switzerland. But not everyone who was present was there physically. Some attended online after the organising team made the forward-thinking decision to embrace the hybrid model and make their content accessible to those unable to travel.
This three-day event was the bed stone for a multi-generational ecosystem whereby leaders with a legacy of success and rising stars pursuing what’s next came together to build a bright pathway forward for business events. In solidarity, DMOS, associations, PCOs, convention centres, hotels, and corporations enjoyed keynotes and networking sessions exploring new ideas for getting back to business with redesigned workstyles.
The Hybrid Model
Swapcard was the proud partner of this event and ensured both the virtual aspect for those at home and the mobile app for those onsite met the needs of the PCMA team.
Mia Masson from Swapcard chatted to Jaimé Bennett, Regional Director for PCMA EMEA, in between all her very full onsite days.
They discussed the decision to go hybrid, how Swapcard helped make tech easy for even the least in-the-know people, and what the future holds for PCMA’s events in the region.
“We wanted to run a deconstructed event. It’s not gonna be what it was before.” – Jaimé on why the events industry can’t go back to pre-pandemic events.
Mia asked Jaimé about how they capture data and what they use it for, and she had some stellar advice for other event planners. She also gave away a tip or two for those wanting to go hybrid on overcoming challenges by going back to the “why.”
“The simplicity of the platform, the customization, was just what we needed. The journey of the audience is really easy and interactive. We’ve had so much feedback from people saying “I hate technology, but this is great and it’s working and it captures everything!”
Watch the full interview below.
Success of a Swiss collaboration
Switzerland Tourism (ST), represented by the Switzerland Convention & Incentive Bureau (SCIB), the International Olympic Committee, and Lausanne Montreux Congress all worked together to host the conference in Lausanne.
“For all our Swiss partners and service providers, the event is an excellent opportunity to reconnect with these potential customers in person and show them the innovations and improvements that have been developed during this unprecedented pandemic period.”
Barbra Albrecht, Head of SCIB and a member of the Executive Board of Switzerland Tourism.
Sustainability was a key priority in the planning of Convening EMEA. The Swiss Convention & Incentive Bureau gave participants a first-class travel pass to the event, held at SwissTech Convention Center (STCC), to encourage the use of public transport from and to the airport, as well as to all the event venues.
STCC is on the campus of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, and attendees were surrounded — literally — by pioneering energy technology. The west façade of the STCC is covered by photovoltaic cells, a more flexible alternative to solar panels — the first such large-scale use of the cells in the world.
The SwissTech Convention Center is filled with natural light, and organisers added strategically placed trees in planters, combined with an eclectic mix of furnishings, to create an open, outdoorsy feeling in the space, and to maximize choice in where and how participants gathered.
“We were very conscious that many people had not been in a face-to-face environment for nearly two years,” Jaime Bennett, PCMA’s regional director for EMEA, told Convene, “so we wanted to create a variety of areas where they could feel comfortable and inspired.”
A Warm Welcome
PCMA partnered with Shocklogic to provide front-of-house support during Convening EMEA. The team provided print-on-demand registration and badging services and acted as a first point of contact for every attendee arriving onsite, making sure that everyone was headed in the right direction and answering any and all queries regarding the event.
“Shocklogic provided end-to-end support to PCMA in the organisation of Convening EMEA. From registration, system integrations, name badge creation to onsite care, our delegates were provided a world class seamless experience. Our delegate experience is paramount to us and with the help of Shocklogic this was taken care of. We look forward to working in partnership with Shocklogic for Convening EMEA 2022.” – Jaimé Bennett Regional Director PCMA EMEA
The Results
- 94% of delegates are willing to recommend Convening EMEA to colleagues
- 95% of delegates agreed that the experience, including the education and networking opportunities, met their needs
- 93% of delegates made meaningful business connections
Conclusion
We are pleased to reveal key dates and confirmed location for Convening EMEA 2022 at the mainstage of Convening Leaders this January. Stay Tuned…