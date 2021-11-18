People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Paul Black

VisitBritain/VisitEngland has appointed Paul Black as head of business events. Black is an experienced destination sales and marketing professional who has held senior positions with convention bureaus from across the world, including London & Partners and NYC & Company, as well as heading the MICE team at destination representation company Hills Balfour MMGY.

Karen Shiers

Karen Shiers has been named senior director of MICE sales at the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in Miami. In this role, she will be responsible for leading the sales strategy and management of all meetings, incentives, charters, and events for the property. Shiers brings more than 10 years of experience in hospitality to the role. She previously worked at Merlin Entertainments, where she held leadership roles in sales, marketing, and revenue management for new openings of attractions and resorts.

Dave Swift

Sheraton Dallas has named Dave Swift as its new director of sales and marketing. He will be responsible for overseeing the hotel’s sales and marketing departments by managing sales efforts, implementing brand initiatives and communications, and managing marketing strategies for the property including guest rooms, meetings and events, and dining outlets. Swift has more than 30 years of hospitality experience and joins Sheraton Dallas from Marriott Marquis Houston, where he served as director of sales and marketing.