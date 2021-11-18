News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The Psychology Behind Meeting Overload
In this piece for Harvard Business Review, the authors discuss the psychological pitfalls that lead us to schedule and attend too many meetings, and share strategies to help employees, managers, and organizations overcome them. While there’s no way to completely eliminate universal human biases — like the mere urgency effect — that drive these tendencies, a greater awareness of six psychological factors at play can help us all work towards healthier communication norms, more-effective interactions, and cleaner calendars.
Gen Z and the Death of the Networking Mixer
One study found that more than half of Gen Z is friends with someone they exclusively know online. Indeed, virtual relationship-building is the new normal. Does that mean Gen Z will ditch in-person networking completely? No, we’re all humans who need in-person interaction as a part of life. But Quartz at Work examines three emerging trends that suggest the traditional model of in-person networking is losing its appeal to digital-first approaches favored by Gen Z.
The Ripple Effect of One Disgruntled Employee
A colleague who is vocal about his or her discontent at work can negatively affect you and others in the organization, thanks to a psychological phenomenon called “social contagion.” Misery loves company, writes Bryan Lufkin for BBC Worklife, but here’s how to avoid jumping on the bandwagon with them.
How to Quit: 4 Tips From Labor Experts
Online searches about resigning are at a 10-year high, according to Google data, which is no surprise amid the “Great Resignation.” Here are four things experts tell The Washington Post you should consider before you leave your job.