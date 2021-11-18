News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Gen Z and the Death of the Networking Mixer

One study found that more than half of Gen Z is friends with someone they exclusively know online. Indeed, virtual relationship-building is the new normal. Does that mean Gen Z will ditch in-person networking completely? No, we’re all humans who need in-person interaction as a part of life. But Quartz at Work examines three emerging trends that suggest the traditional model of in-person networking is losing its appeal to digital-first approaches favored by Gen Z.