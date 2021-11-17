Think Tank: 6 Trends Leading Transformation in Latin America

Leaders of the business events industry in Latin America framed the trends leading the transformation in the region during the first PCMA Think Tank, during their participation in Fiexpo (one of the most recognized business events fairs in the region). Here are six of the key takeaways from the Latin American-focused Think Tank:

Technology included as a component of the overall event design strategy. Evolution of the value proposition with the incorporation of new capabilities, either within internal structures or outsourced, such as data analysis, artificial intelligence or other technology-related topics. Positioning the concept of event consultants vs. event organizers. Focus on the needs of the Next Gen, their relationship with technology as a framework for new behaviors and decision making. Development of new business models. Sustainability and inclusiveness immersed in the events of the future: smaller and more efficient events, extending and democratizing the participation of audiences virtually.

The events industry leaders taking part in the session were: Walter Mendez Rojas, Javier Montilla, Gustavo Zabala, Eduardo Chaillo, Alejandro Ramirez Tabche, Daniel Amigo, Alejandro Bernal.

PCMA Latin America joins the commitment of support that the region needs to implement and adapt to the new challenges that the environment demands.