People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Ty Breland

Marriott has appointed Ty Breland as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, effective at the end of October. A 17-year Marriott veteran, Breland has held several senior roles with the company. Since 2016, he has served as global HR officer for talent development and organizational capability.

Jennifer Heinold

Taffy Event Strategies has hired Jennifer Heinold for the newly-created position of chief operating officer. Heinold will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company. She previously worked at Access Intelligence for more than 15 years in leadership roles, most recently as senior vice president, events.

Laurie Wong Ihara

Shoreline Hotel Waikiki and Coconut Waikiki Hotel have appointed Laurie Wong Ihara as director of sales and marketing. She will help lead the hotels’ marketing initiatives, business development, and growing partnerships with the community and affiliate hospitality businesses. Previously, Wong Ihara served as the director of sales and marketing for the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani.

Len Wolin

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation has named Len Wolin as senior vice president of hotel operations. Wolin will use his three decades of experience to oversee Sonesta’s managed portfolio, which accounts for nearly 300 hotels worldwide. He previously held management roles at Marriott, Ritz Carlton, and most recently, Club Quarters.