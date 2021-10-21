News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Women’s Potential Is Undervalued at Work

A recent MIT study assessing the career records of around 30,000 employees at a large retail chain shows that women are being held to a higher standard than men at their jobs, and consistently have to prove their abilities in a way that men do not. Even more worrying, the researchers found, is that this trend appears to get worse the more senior you go. Forbes shares some of the practices that need to change to level the playing field.