People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Megan Martin

Software company JUNO has appointed Megan Martin, CMP, DES, MPA, as an account executive. Martin is currently serving in a contract position as associate director of conferences for the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. She previously worked as manager, partner events at RingCentral.

Ashlee Barton

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino and Resort at Squaw Creek has announced Ashlee Barton as its new area director of sales and marketing. She has been promoted from director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe. Barton has more than 15 years of experience working in hospitality, and began her career as an event coordinator at the Redmond Marriott Town Center Hotel in Washington.

Ursula Howard

Ursula Howard has been appointed director of sales at Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Ponte Vedra Sawgrass. Howard has more than 25 years of hospitality experience, particularly in food and beverage in the Jacksonville area. She most recently served as director of catering for the Jacksonville Marriott.