News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How Gen Z Is Handling the Workplace Generation Divide
Digiday pulls together several recent survey results that shed light on how the youngest cohort in the workforce feels about everything from business travel to getting feedback on their performance to older bosses. (Hint: They credit older bosses with being good listeners and more adept at feedback but younger bosses, they say, are better in other areas they value.)
Soft Skills Don’t Exist — Call Them Human Skills
Author and former PCMA Convening Leaders Main Stage speaker Simon Sinek wants us to stop using the term “soft skills” for the interpersonal attributes we need to succeed in the workplace. They’re human skills, he said in a LinkedIn video post. And human skills are the skills that make better leaders.
Remote Workers at Hybrid Organizations Report Feeling Anxiety
In a study of 1,000 employees who continue to work remotely even though some of their colleagues have returned to the office, disability insurance company Breeze found that nearly half report feelings of anxiety, associated with FOMO. Furthermore, the majority of those who experience remote work anxiety say it is affecting their mental health and on-the-job productivity, to the point where many of them — if it’s feasible — are planning to go back to the office.
3 Ways to Design a More Successful Hybrid Workplace
Like many aspects of life altered by the pandemic, the nature of how and where we work has shifted forever. Work is no longer a place, it’s what you do and how you do it. A one-size-fits-all approach to creating a hybrid work environment will not work. Fast Company offers some ideas for companies to take this opportunity to rethink the office and the nature of work itself.