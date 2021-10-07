News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Remote Workers at Hybrid Organizations Report Feeling Anxiety

In a study of 1,000 employees who continue to work remotely even though some of their colleagues have returned to the office, disability insurance company Breeze found that nearly half report feelings of anxiety, associated with FOMO. Furthermore, the majority of those who experience remote work anxiety say it is affecting their mental health and on-the-job productivity, to the point where many of them — if it’s feasible — are planning to go back to the office.