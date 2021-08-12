People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Mike Haarvei

GES has named Mike Haarvei as its new vice president of client relations. In this role, Haarvei will lead a sales team to expand GES’ healthcare client base. Mike has more than 25 years of leadership, business development, and healthcare program management experience. Most recently, he served as vice president of strategic accounts for Sparks.

Elizabeth Berry

Louisville Tourism has appointed Elizabeth Berry as director of Northeast sales, effective Aug. 16. Berry has an extensive sales background in the meetings and events industry, and previously spent nine years with the Baltimore Convention Center, most recently serving as assistant director of sales. In her new position, Berry’s responsibilities include promoting and selling Louisville as a convention, meeting, and trade show destination to Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area-based national associations, government organizations, and corporations.

Mary Ann Torres and Dominique Bonds

ASM Global has announced several staff promotions at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Mary Ann Torres has been promoted to the director of event management and business analysis. Torres will lead the events department as well as continue to provide relationship management, help in client retention, and assist clients in their long-range planning efforts. She has more than 20 years of events industry experience.

Dominique Bonds, a 23-year veteran of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, has been promoted to director of engagement. During the past year, Bonds has spearheaded the Center’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (CEI) efforts in addition to her previous role as guest experience director. In her new role, Bonds will continue leading the center’s DEI efforts and will provide thought leadership.

Melissa Woodley

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino and Resort at Squaw Creek have announced Melissa Woodley as area director of events and event operations. She has been promoted from director of events at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe. Woodley has nearly 15 years of experience working in hospitality. In her new role, she is responsible for providing support and guidance to the events teams at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe and Resort at Squaw Creek. Woodley will also oversee the selling of both resort properties among prospective clients.