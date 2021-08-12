News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Why You Love Setting Goals More Than Pursuing Them, According to Science

A recent paper published in the journal Frontiers In Psychology said it best: COVID-19 caused many people to experience grief over the loss of their normal routines, and in some cases these feelings snowballed into a loss of meaning in life. The researchers go on to propose a new buzzphrase, “life crafting” — a way to renew meaning and proactively create the future we want for ourselves and our families. Fast Company reveals how are brains are wired to both welcome and resist goals and as a result, why we should prioritize behavior over benchmarks.