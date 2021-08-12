News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Is a Four-Day Week the Future of Work?
COVID-19 is calling into question long-held views about the structure and nature of work, including — for some — the tradition of the five-day, 40-hour week. Remote arrangements freed employees of some constraints in 2020, but it also sparked burnout as some put in even longer hours, reports The Wall Street Journal. More are demanding an improved work-life balance as they return to the office in 2021.
The 3 Phases of Making a Major Life Change
The lockdown that we’ve all just lived through created a period during which a lot of people had the opportunity to reflect on plans for a career change. But, explains London Business School professor Herminia Ibarra for Harvard Business Review, reflection alone doesn’t get people very far. We need to actively engage in a three-part cycle of transition involving separation, liminality, and reintegration.
Why You Love Setting Goals More Than Pursuing Them, According to Science
A recent paper published in the journal Frontiers In Psychology said it best: COVID-19 caused many people to experience grief over the loss of their normal routines, and in some cases these feelings snowballed into a loss of meaning in life. The researchers go on to propose a new buzzphrase, “life crafting” — a way to renew meaning and proactively create the future we want for ourselves and our families. Fast Company reveals how are brains are wired to both welcome and resist goals and as a result, why we should prioritize behavior over benchmarks.
9 Ways to Lose Credibility in a Zoom Meeting
Just like in-person meetings, online meetings are powerful vehicles for building your personal brand with people who matter, but they can also mar your brand. Forbes recommends steering clear of these nine brand bruisers — including the dreaded “share screen” moment where you inadvertently expose the contents of your latest email along with your PowerPoint deck.