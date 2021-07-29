People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Silvia Zamora

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has named Silvia Zamora as its new vice president of meeting design and experience. In this position, she will lead and accelerate the company’s vision for meetings and events alongside its member hotels and partners. Before joining ALHI, Zamora worked at Virtuoso, where she led the organization’s pivot from in-person to digital events. She also produced the company’s Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas and their international symposiums, forums, and chairman events for many years. She ended her tenure at Virtuoso as director of event operations. Zamora, who has 25 years of experience in meetings and events, has also worked for Motorola and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

Heather Jensen

Nashville’s Music City Center has hired Heather Jensen as director of communications. She previously served as community relations officer, web content coordinator, and multimedia product manager for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Donna Vieira

Choice Hotels International has appointed Donna Vieira to its board of directors. Vieira is executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Sallie Mae. Previously, she was chief marketing officer of consumer banking and wealth management at JPMorgan Chase.