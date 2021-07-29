News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
What’s the Purpose of Meeting Minutes?
Taking meeting minutes is important for both historical record-keeping and a reference for those who were unable to attend. Sidecar offers helpful tips on how to take minutes effectively and what you should include in your notes. Bonus: a simple template you can copy.
Hundreds of Ways to Get S#!+ Done — and We Still Don’t
You want to be productive. Software wants to help. But even with a glut of tools claiming to make us all into taskmasters, we almost never master our tasks. WIRED has the story — and what you can do about all of those pesky items still waiting to be crossed off your to-do list.
Black Women, Relieved to WFH, Dread the Return to Offices
One benefit of working from home? Many Black women say they’ve dealt with far fewer microaggressions while outside of the office (or had space and privacy at home to process the ones that still happened virtually). Now, The Washington Post reports, they’re not eager to return to an office setting.
The Pandemic Has Transformed How We Think About Lunch
After a long year of navigating the digital office cubicle, America’s workforce is on its way back to reclaim physical desks and long-forgotten water coolers. Despite a desire to get back to our usual routine, the reality is that our next “normal” isn’t 2019. And, as Fast Company argues, the most evident change to our daily lives will be around food — a renaissance of how, where, and what we eat during the workday.