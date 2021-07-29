Big ‘Small City’ of Sioux Falls Offers Up Food and Fun You Might Not Expect

South Dakota’s largest city is home to under 200,000 people, but it’s far from small. Settled on the banks of the Big Sioux River, these South Dakotans know about big food and big entertainment, vital parts of any memorable business event.

1. Big Food: If you’ve watched Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” you know host Guy Fieri loves big food. That’s why in the summer of 2020 his crew saved the best for last, making South Dakota their final U.S. state still to visit. With more than 700 restaurants to choose from, their Sioux Falls stop featured Urban Chislic’s “extremely spicy” Regret Burger, famous Motor City Pizza at Look’s Marketplace, delicious Vietnamese fried chicken sandwiches at Bread and Circus, and more. Even the state’s first Ethiopian spot, Lalibela, was put to the test! All Fieri-approved for business associates to savor.

2. Big Fun: No matter the time of year, Sioux Falls offers an abundance of attractions, ensuring travelers always have options to unwind during their visit. Try Flow and Paddle at Lake Lorraine, a beautiful lake nestled within a charming shopping district. From yoga on the water to paddle boarding and kayaks, you’ll feel reinvigorated before getting back to business. For indoor fun, Frontier Climbing and Fitness offers activities for all levels, with over 150 routes on walls reaching up to 58 feet.

3. Big Sports: For the truly big attractions in Sioux Falls, there’s no beating the year-round sports and recreation scenes. From professional hockey, basketball and indoor football teams competing in state-of-the-art stadiums to snow skiing at Great Bear Park in the winter and water parks in the summer, there’s no shortage of exciting attractions for conference-goers looking to entertain sports-hungry clients.

Go big and host your next business meeting in Sioux Falls! Learn more at experiencesiouxfalls.com.