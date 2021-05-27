People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Ron Price

After a nationwide search, Visit Phoenix has appointed Ron Price as the organization’s new president and chief executive officer. Price has 25 years of experience in the tourism industry, and most recently served as president and chief executive officer of the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau. Price is active in the tourism community. He currently serves on the board of directors and executive committee for the U.S. Travel Association and the board of directors for Destinations International.

Chris Williams

MCI USA has named Chris Williams as senior vice president, registration and housing. In this new position, Williams will lead MCI USA’s strategic events, meetings, and incentives team in providing registration and housing services to large events in the trade show and meeting industry. Before joining MCI, Williams spent 25 years at CompuSystems (CSI), a registration company. For the last seven years, he served as CSI’s president, focusing on customer success and next-generation technology.

William Carlson

William Carlson has joined Digitell as its vice president of business development. Carlson will be tasked with developing a framework to best serve corporate, global, and enterprise clients. Carlson has more than 22 years of industry experience. He previously served as global accounts director and vice president of global expansion at Gartner.