News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
“Follow Your Passion” Is the Worst Career Advice
When it comes to your career, people often say to “follow your passion.” While this slogan is splashed across self-help books, heard in graduation speeches, and even touted by career coaches, the advice can be detrimental to an individual’s success due to narrowmindedness and dedication to a single focus, says leadership coach Julia Wuench in Forbes.
Stop Talking Over Each Other in Virtual Meetings
As every organization returns to the office at different times, we will have both virtual and hybrid meetings for the foreseeable future. Harvard Business Review offers three tips for speaking up in a virtual meeting, and three warnings for when to hold back. One piece of advice: If you must interrupt, compliment the person speaking (“Thanks for that great point, Jeff, I’d like to build on that”) and then take the point in whichever direction you’d like.
5 Essential Questions to Ask Before You Accept Any Job Offer
It’s exciting to get a job offer, but there’s good reason to hesitate before accepting. Fast Company suggests asking these questions first, including: “Is this really the right position for you?”
How to Calm Your Anxiety About Returning to the Office
Some of your re-entry anxiety is likely about losing what we gained during the pandemic, like working with more flexibility and spending more time with family. Mental-health experts in Quartz at Work offer nine ways to approach your post-pandemic return to the office with less stress.