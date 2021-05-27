News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Stop Talking Over Each Other in Virtual Meetings

As every organization returns to the office at different times, we will have both virtual and hybrid meetings for the foreseeable future. Harvard Business Review offers three tips for speaking up in a virtual meeting, and three warnings for when to hold back. One piece of advice: If you must interrupt, compliment the person speaking (“Thanks for that great point, Jeff, I’d like to build on that”) and then take the point in whichever direction you’d like.