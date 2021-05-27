Greater Palm Springs Is Back and Better Than Ever

With year-round sunshine, wide-open spaces and a dramatic mountain backdrop, Greater Palm Springs offers endless options for stunning outdoor events throughout its nine resort cities.

The 261,000-square-foot Palm Springs Convention Center, for instance, features a 20,000-square-foot Event Lawn, as well as smaller open-air spaces like the Boulders Terrace, for breakouts beneath blue skies.

Many of the destination’s world-class resorts also offer unique outdoor venues. La Quinta Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, boasts 190,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space nestled at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, while the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs provides beautiful valley views from its outdoor terrace and rooftop pool deck.

Even the Palm Springs International Airport, named one of the top 10 “most stress-free airports” in the U.S. by SmarterTravel.com for its outdoor walkways and shorter lines, captures this natural beauty and laid-back lifestyle. Plus, recently increased air service—including the addition of Southwest Airlines—makes it easier than ever to get here.

And this Southern California oasis is making sure attendees feel not only inspired but safe once they arrive. Nearly 500 businesses—including hotels, restaurants and the Palm Springs Convention Center—have signed the Safer Together, Greater Together pledge, committing to implement the latest safety guidelines.

To celebrate their reopening and the return of safe, sunny meetings, Greater Palm Springs is offering a Meeting Oasis Incentive for bookings made by Sept. 30, 2021. The incentive includes discounts and credits for meetings that take place during the off-peak “chill” season (June, July and August) 2021 through 2023.

To learn more about finding your meeting oasis in Greater Palm Springs, visit www.visitgreaterpalmsprings.com/meetings.