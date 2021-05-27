Discover All That’s New in Sacramento

Sacramento’s newly named SAFE Credit Union Convention Center is reopening in early June, just as in-person events return to California.

The convention center—which had been closed to the public since December 2019, before the onset of COVID-19—debuts after a $245 million renovation that has added 23,000 square feet of exhibit space, new meeting rooms, a new outdoor plaza and outdoor terrace, a full-service Starbucks and a second, 40,000-square-foot ballroom.

Not only are the facilities new, modern and sparkling clean, the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center now boasts three separate wings for keeping up to three groups distanced and apart. The convention center and the adjacent Hyatt Regency Sacramento are both GBAC STAR accredited, demonstrating their commitment to a clean and safe environment.

Going hybrid? The convention center has you covered, partnering with Encore to provide the guidance and tools needed to host successful virtual and hybrid meetings.

While the convention center is within walking distance of 2,000 hotel rooms—and within three miles of 4,000 rooms—new hotels are opening and on the horizon in Sacramento.

The newly opened 105-room Fort Sutter Hotel in Midtown, part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, brims with energy and urban style. The 100-room Exchange Sacramento, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel slated to open in October, occupies the historic California Fruit Building downtown. And the 172-room Hyatt Centric downtown—adjacent to the Golden 1 Center and expected to open in late 2021—features the brick façade of a century-old hotel and a loft-inspired design.

And that’s not all that’s new in Sacramento. The Railyards—one of the nation’s largest infill projects—is transforming 244 acres of land into a thriving mixed-use community that will double the size of downtown Sacramento.

Learn more about the exciting developments in Sacramento and all it can offer your next meeting or convention here.