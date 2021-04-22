People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Doug Bennett and Angi Van Berg

Louisville Tourism has announced the promotion of Doug Bennett from senior vice president of convention development to executive vice president, effective July 1. Bennett joined the organization in 2015. Additionally, Louisville Tourism has announced the retirement of Angi Van Berg, who joined the organization in 1996 and will end her tenure as vice president of trade show sales in August.

Marshall Hilliard

Explore Asheville Convention and Visitors Bureau has appointed Marshall Hilliard as the organization’s new vice president of sales. Hilliard has nearly 30 years of experience in hospitality sales and marketing and has held leadership positions with major hotel brands in Boston, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Charlotte, including Hilton and Westin. Most recently, he served as area director of sales and marketing for Windsor Hospitality’s Marriott brands, including Renaissance Asheville. In his new role, Hilliard will lead a team of eight sales professionals responsible for attracting group conferences, events, incentive trips, and executive retreats to Asheville.

Karen Totaro

The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority has announced that ASM Global has chosen Karen Totaro as its new general manager at TCF Center. She will immediately assume leadership of the overall management, promotion, and operation of the facilities. Totaro is a Certified Venue Executive (CVE) and most recently served as chief operating officer for the San Diego Convention Center Corporation.