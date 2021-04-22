News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
I Have Read Thousands of Résumés, and I Have Some Advice
A-J Aronstein, dean of Barnard College’s career center, has reviewed nearly 3,000 resumes in his career. He offers some advice — make it fit one page (around 700 words) — and a history lesson in the evolution of professional summaries in The New York Times.
Why Ambiverts Are Better Leaders
In his upcoming book We Are All Ambiverts Now, McGill University management professor Karl Moore says that the pandemic has required business leaders to call upon the strengths of both extroversion and introversion. BBC has more.
What Does It Mean to Be a Manager Today?
Managers used to be selected and promoted largely based on their ability to manage and evaluate the performance of employees who could carry out a particular set of tasks. But, according to Harvard Business Review, three disruptive, transformative trends are challenging traditional definitions of the manager role.
5 Career Change Myths Debunked
If you have contemplated a professional pivot, but you find yourself stuck, you’re not alone. Forbes shares the biggest career change myths, including that you’re too old to change careers, that may be getting in your way — and how to get around them.