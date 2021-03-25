People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Richard Clarke and Kenneth Pereira

The Auckland Convention Bureau has announced new appointments to its team. Richard Clarke, who joined Auckland Unlimited as head of major events in January 2020, has been named head of major and business events following the departure of Anna Hayward. He is also leading the Auckland Unlimited rollout plan for the regional events fund, which is designed to promote domestic tourism through major and business events.

Kenneth Pereira has been named business events manager, Australia. He previously worked for New Zealand International Convention Centre and most recently served as event development manager within major events at Auckland Unlimited.

Rene Mayer

Hyatt Hotels Indonesia has appointed Rene Mayer as cluster director of sales and marketing. In this role, Mayer will oversee all commercial aspects of the Grand Hyatt Bali, Hyatt Regency Bali, and Andaz Bali. Previously, Mayer worked for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kempinski Hotels, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts, and joined Hyatt Hotels in 2019 as director of sales and marketing of the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi & Residences Emirates Pearl.