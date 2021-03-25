News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Is the Pandemic Affecting Your Ability to Make Simple Decisions?
In an uncertain environment, every decision requires additional cognitive resources, and over time, those resources can get depleted — even mundane choices can feel complex. Fast Company offers strategies for overcoming decision paralysis, even in difficult or stressful circumstances. Among them: Recognize that most decisions are not set in stone, and that choosing is only the first of many steps toward achieving a particular outcome.
The Age of Automation Is Now: Here’s How to ‘Futureproof’ Yourself
In his new book, Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation, New York Times columnist Kevin Roose examines the benefits and pitfalls of automation — and what we can do to “futureproof” our skillsets. NPR has more.
The Art of Giving Presentations to an Audience From Another Culture
As we present more and more online and to more diverse groups of colleagues and audiences, we need to know how to design and deliver our presentations to those with different cultural backgrounds. Forbes raises considerations to keep in mind — like how using the color red in your slides may be perceived by different cultures.
How to Laugh More
Laughter really is the best medicine — studies indicate the physiological benefits of laughter include an enhanced immune system, muscle relaxation, and lowered blood pressure. In Psyche, health researcher and management consultant Freda Gonot-Schoupinsky offers ways to crack yourself up, from finding the humor in the stuff of everyday life to taking a laughter yoga class.