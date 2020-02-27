People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Sonia Fong

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has named Sonia Fong as its new vice president of convention sales. Fong, who is currently overseeing the GMCVB Washington, D.C., regional office, has been with the GMCVB for 20 years. She also serves as chair of the Miami Beach Hotels Task Force and the GMCVB Medical Tourism Liaison. Fong’s main focus will continue to be selling the Miami Beach Convention Center for city-wide bookings.

Debbie Megna

Travel Costa Mesa has announced the addition of destination sales executive Debbie Megna, CMP, to its team. Megna will focus on bringing in new group business to Costa Mesa, California. Megna previously served as meeting sales manager, Southwest region, for Visit Anaheim.

AJ Bownas

CSI DMC has promoted AJ Bownas to vice president of event management. In this new role, he will oversee and assist with event management in all of CSI DMC’s regional offices, in addition to supporting program operations in destinations around the world. Bownas will also contribute to the coaching and development of the CSI DMC event management teams. Bownas previously served as CSI DMC general manager.

Abby Eastman

Susan Davis International has named Abby Eastman, CMP, as director, events and communications. Eastman has nearly a decade of experience in the nonprofit, hospitality, and tourism industry sectors. Eastman previously served as senior meeting planner at the National Association of College and University Business Officers.