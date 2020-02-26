What’s New in Travel, Food and Beverage

What food trends and stories should event planners have on their radar? Convene provides a weekly roundup of what’s making news in the F&B and business travel worlds.
Biscoffs Will Be Back
At least that’s what United Airlines told Eater after reports that the airline would replace Biscoff wafer cookies with Oreo Thins sent frequent flyers into a tailspin.
Local Brews at Melbourne Airport
What Business Traveller is calling Australia’s first airport brewery has opened in Melbourne Airport’s Terminal 3. Local Stomping Ground Brewing Co. plans to brew as many as 30 different beers on site.
It’s Curtains for the Shower Door
Hotel guests, especially in the U.S., reportedly don’t like it. But, Condé Nast Traveler reports, the shower door is slowly disappearing from hotel bathrooms.
Disney Aims for the Impossible
Building on a growing line of vegan options, Disney has inked a partnership that makes Impossible Burgers the ‘preferred’ plant-based burgers at its theme parks and on its cruises. Read more at CNN Business.