People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Mary Kate Cunningham

Mary Kate Cunningham, CAE, has been promoted to senior vice president of public policy at ASAE. Cunningham has been leading ASAE’s public police department since 2018, previously served as vice president of public policy. Recently, COVID-19 relief for associations has been a top priority for the public policy team. Before joining ASAE, Cunningham worked in Congress at the House Armed Services Committee and for the Federation of American Scientists.

Laura Fuentes and Matthew W. Schuyler

Laura Fuentes has been promoted to executive vice president and chief human resources officer of Hilton. She has been with the company for seven years, most recently working as chief talent officer. In her new role, Fuentes will lead Hilton’s people and culture strategy.

Matthew W. Schuyler has been named chief administrative officer of Hilton. He has been with Hilton for 11 years, most recently serving as chief human resources officer. Schuyler will be responsible for coordinating global business performance against many of Hilton’s key strategic priorities.

Stacey Mitchell

Stacey Mitchell, director of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, the destination management office of the Florida Keys and Key West, has been elected to the governing board of Destinations Florida, which represents the state’s 55 official county DMOs. She will serve a three-year term. Mitchell has worked for the Monroe County Tourist Development Council since 1999 and became its director in 2017.

Reggie Dominique

Reggie Dominique has been named managing director at Loews Hollywood Hotel. Dominique has 25 years of hospitality experience, including a long stint with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. During his time in the industry, Dominique worked in sales and marketing as well as operational leadership roles.