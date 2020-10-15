News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The Surprising Value of a Wandering Mind
In Lecture, a new book-length essay, writer and English professor Mary Cappello argues that lectures are a tool for sparking thought, not for downloading information. She believes that the lecturer’s role is to activate listeners’ minds — and if that leads some into daydreams or rumination, that means the presentation is a success. The Atlantic has more.
3 New Ways to Engage Your Professional Community Virtually on LinkedIn
LinkedIn’s director of product shares in Fast Company three new approaches to connect with your LinkedIn community — whether you’re job hunting, pursuing business leads, seeking career guidance, learning more about an industry, or simply building and maintaining relationships. For example, soon we’ll be able to switch from messaging to video calls using Microsoft Teams, BlueJeans by Verizon, or Zoom right on LinkedIn.
Why Now Is the Perfect Time for a New ‘Career Season’
This year has demonstrated, again and again, that anything can happen. Forbes recommends using that the unpredictable nature of 2020 to your advantage by reframing your situation as a new ‘career season.
Why All the Days Are Running Together, and How to Cope
Burnout might not be the only type of work-induced exhaustion affecting you right now. You may be experiencing a relatively new phenomenon called “boreout,” a term coined by two Swiss business consultants. Lifehacker has what you need to know about the concept, and three ways to deal with it.