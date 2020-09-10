People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Jonathan Seigle

Hospitality and Retail Systems (HRS) has appointed Jonathan Seigle to the role of vice president of sales and marketing for North America. Seigle has more than 20 years of experience in sales and technology, including seven years spent with MICROS Systems Inc.

Claudia Stephenson

Claudia Stephenson has been appointed INVNT GROUP’s managing director for EMEA. Stephenson, a U.S. native who is based in London, joins the organization from Freeman. She brings 20 years of experience and an understanding of both U.S. and European markets to her new role.

Cassaundra McDougall

Cassaundra McDougall has been named opening director of sales for the Residence Inn by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown. McDougall has more than 20 years of experience working with brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and Choice Hotels.