News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Keep Your Career Moving Forward — Even in a Pandemic
While so many things have paused during the COVID-19 era, your ambition hasn’t. Fast Company has four ways you can keep building your skills to be ready for your next career opportunity — whenever that may be.
How a Lack of Negative Criticism Can Make Employees Feel Unsafe
When half the staff at an association reported feeling a lack of psychological safety at work, the problem wasn’t bullying but the promotion of workplace culture that only allowed positivity, the association’s leader acknowledges in the Stanford Social Innovation Review.
How to Amp up Your Professional Development, Even From Home
While the majority of the workforce is at home (full-time or partially), career-driven individuals do have outlets to continue professional development despite restrictions on traveling and attending in-person events. Forbes has three ways you can take advantage of this time to bolster your professional-development efforts.
How to Get Your Resume Noticed (and out of the Trash Bin)
For those just entering the workforce or looking to make a career transition, one thing is clear: You need to find ways to stand out — and fast. There’s a wealth of advice on how to be a “great” candidate, but it can be contradictory or confusing depending on where and when you look. Harvard Business Review’s Kristi DePaul talked with recruitment experts who specialize in remote work to decode the most up-to-date recommendations when it comes to applying for a new job — especially during this pandemic.