People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale       

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Anna Clover

ExCeL London has appointed Anna Clover to the role of head of event management. Clover has 27 years of industry experience running venue and hospitality businesses. Previously, she worked as director of venue operations and customer experience at The QEII Center, where she spent five years developing a team of event specialists. Clover has also been a main board director for the Association of Event Venues.

Chris Carr

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has announced the appointment of Chris Carr, chief operations officer of sweetgreen, to its board of directors. Carr will serve on the Nominating and ESG committee of the board. Carr joined sweetgreen in May 2020. Previously, he served in various leadership roles at Starbucks for 13 years.

August 6, 2020

Related Posts