The TILT Group is offering a video series featuring professional speakers to provide inspiration and career advice for business event professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Arlington, Virginia–based strategic communications agency launched its BRIGHT video series in May, with presenters speaking straight from their hearts and their homes.

The goal of the BRIGHT series was to “bring joy and positivity to an audience who needed it right now,” said Seth Cotterman, an associate producer at TILT. While the partners at TILT understood that the series couldn’t solve the massive challenges facing people whose livelihoods are threatened, “it was important to us that we did what we could to help where we can,” Cotterman told Convene. “We had the existing platform, the technologies, and the resources to be a conduit of positivity for anybody who had a few minutes to spare.”

The first video, featuring motivational speaker Chip Eichelberger, CSP, debuted May 5 on the TILT Group’s BRIGHT web page. Eichelberger spoke about why people need to take care of themselves and examine what they are willing to do to get to where they want to be. (The videos also are posted on a YouTube BRIGHT playlist.)

Since then, TILT has presented five other speakers: Special Olympics Gold medalist Victoria Arlen, celebrity drummer Mark Schulman, SoulPancake co-founder and former CEO Shabnam Mogharabi, violinist and composer Kai Kight, and Scott Morgan, president of The Morgan Group, LLC.

TILT reached out to speakers and speaker bureaus with whom they already had relationships and, Cotterman said, everyone jumped at the opportunity to spread a little joy and inspiration. The videos range from 10 minutes to 30 minutes and don’t follow a strict format, he said, so that the speakers can present their stories in the way they feel most suits their style and message.

“We wanted BRIGHT to feel personal to every viewer,” Cotterman said. “Each video may vary a bit in style, tone, and length, but each episode of the series is meant to feel like it’s a moment you’re sharing with the speaker, almost like it was meant just for you — because in a lot of ways it was meant just for you.”

TILT has no plans to end the series any time soon. Now speakers are reaching out to TILT to share their own uplifting messages in a BRIGHT video, Cotterman said. Next in line to debut soon is a video featuring Rebecca Rodskog, co-founder and managing partner of Future Leader Now. TILT also is planning a Facebook watch party — which they hosted for the Arlen video — for an upcoming speaker.

“We really hope that viewers take away some motivation, creative spark, or practical tips that can make a difference in their personal lives or professional careers,” Cotterman said. “If BRIGHT can do that for someone, then we consider it a success.”

Curt Wagner is an associate editor at Convene.